Orin Green Financial LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

