Orin Green Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 905,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,977,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,173,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.87 and its 200 day moving average is $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

