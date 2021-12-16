Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 16,143 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 75,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 284,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,731. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

