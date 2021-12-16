Origin Protocol Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $241.35 million and approximately $23.87 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00207775 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

