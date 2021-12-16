Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ORZCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 44,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

