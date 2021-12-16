Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ORZCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 44,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.39.
About Orezone Gold
