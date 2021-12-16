O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $687.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $643.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $689.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

