Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ORBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.