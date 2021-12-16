Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $14.17. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 737,211 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $561.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

