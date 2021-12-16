OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). Approximately 84,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 286,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of £37.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.77.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

