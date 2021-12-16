Oppenheimer Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $95.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CNC opened at $83.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

