Oppenheimer Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $95.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.
CNC opened at $83.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.