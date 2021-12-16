OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Hits $1.94

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00207054 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars.

