Opacity Market Capitalization Reaches $31.75 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Opacity has a market cap of $31.75 million and $621,580.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

