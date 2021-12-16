Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.59. 18,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.58 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.