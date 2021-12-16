ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 25.3% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 123,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

