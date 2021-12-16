OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

