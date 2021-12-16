OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ONCS stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

