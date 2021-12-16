Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
