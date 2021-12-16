Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.