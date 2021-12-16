ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

