OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,732.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.77 or 0.99611706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.09 or 0.01008160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,898,068 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

