Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $756,498.32 and $7,204.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.