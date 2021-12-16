Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OPAD opened at 6.99 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 6.27 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.75.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $434,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

