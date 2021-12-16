Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE OPAD opened at 6.99 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 6.27 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth $434,000.
About Offerpad
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.