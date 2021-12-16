O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Critical Analysis

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.56%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $78.33 million 1.82 $6.13 million $0.44 11.36 nLIGHT $222.79 million 4.85 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -39.66

O2Micro International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 13.68% 15.17% 12.51% nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O2Micro International beats nLIGHT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

