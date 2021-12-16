NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $3.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

