NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

