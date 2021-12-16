Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 345.2% in November

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 345.2% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 64.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.