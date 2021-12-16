Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 134.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 61,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 481,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JQC opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.