NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.80

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.80 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 545123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist lowered their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

