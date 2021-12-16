Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $166,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

