Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Up 47.9%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT)’s share price shot up 47.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08. 3,449,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 520,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.