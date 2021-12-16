Noel W. White Sells 22,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

