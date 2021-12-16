Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.04

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 2899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

