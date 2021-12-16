Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

