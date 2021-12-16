Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,039.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.13 or 0.08389140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00318286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00924577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00074771 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.03 or 0.00403890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00262051 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,315,896,329 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,646,329 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

