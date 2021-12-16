NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $206.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.47.

NIKE stock opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NIKE by 92.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

