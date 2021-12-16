Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NICFF stock remained flat at $$26.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Nichias has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

