NGL Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,250 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 944% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,078 call options.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.