NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $40,074.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.70 or 0.00120122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

