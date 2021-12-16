Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN)’s share price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

