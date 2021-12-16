NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) & Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Head to Head Analysis

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Garmin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garmin $4.19 billion 6.22 $992.32 million $5.85 23.15

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Garmin 0 4 2 1 2.57

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.64%. Garmin has a consensus target price of $153.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Garmin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Garmin 22.85% 20.42% 15.96%

Summary

Garmin beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers. The company was found

