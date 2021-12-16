NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in November

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.1 days.

NEXOF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. NEXON has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

