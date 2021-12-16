Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) PT Lowered to €18.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEXXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NEXXY opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11. Nexi has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

