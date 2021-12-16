Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.