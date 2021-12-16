Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,827 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $213,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.