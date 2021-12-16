Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

