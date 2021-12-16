Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 552 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 698.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.