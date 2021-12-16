New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,474 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of People’s United Financial worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 89.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,677,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 791,322 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 26.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

