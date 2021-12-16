New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1,585.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

FAF opened at $76.96 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.