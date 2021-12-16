New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $153,217,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.