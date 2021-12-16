New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.94 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Western Union worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 123.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 25.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,277,000 after acquiring an additional 809,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

