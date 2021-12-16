New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.84 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

JNPR stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.